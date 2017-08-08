China, EU stress peaceful solution to Korean Peninsula issue

China and the European Union (EU) on Monday stressed to seek a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula
issue.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini exchanged views on the current situation in the Korean Peninsula.
They met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and a series of other meetings which are being held in the Philippine capital city of Manila.
The UN Security Council's resolution regarding the Korean Peninsula should be implemented in a comprehensive and full way, Wang stressed.
China's "double suspension" proposal, which requires the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to suspend its missile and nuclear activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale US-South Korean military drills, can deal with the most urgent safety concerns of various parties and cut the vicious circle in the current situation, providing a breakthrough to resume peace talks, Wang said.
The parties concerned should take due responsibilities, Wang said.
The EU appreciated China's important role in tackling the Iranian nuclear issue and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue properly, Mogherini said.
The EU and China have cooperated well in dealing with the Iranian nuclear issue and hoped to learn from the negotiation experiences in tackling the Iranian nuclear issue and strengthen communication and cooperation so as to seek a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, she said.