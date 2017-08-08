Kenya's opposition leader urges large turnout ahead of polls

Kenya's opposition candidate Raila Odinga on Monday urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers for Tuesday's general elections, warning no voting should take place until the electronic system works perfectly.



Odinga who is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside six others, met with a group of European Union observers to discuss preparations for the elections, the second since the East African passed a new constitution.



Odinga told the European Parliamentarians observing the elections that his party, the National Super Alliance (NASA) was concerned about the integrity of the voters register, the reference point for tomorrow's vote.



"We have been demanding from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give us copies of the register," Odinga told reporters on Monday.



Kenya's 19.6 million voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect a President, 290 Members of Parliament, 47 Governors, 47 Senators and members of the County Assembly.



Odinga said the fact that 11,152 polling centres lacked high speed internet was a ploy to rig the elections.



However, the opposition leader congratulated President Kenyatta for conducting an extensive campaign across the country.



Odinga said he hoped the best candidate would win and he hoped he would be well-placed to win.



International observers said the 2017 August 8 General Elections should be peaceful, free and fair.



"The candidates are cognizant of the need to work together," former South African President Thabo Mbeki, leading an African Union Mission observing the polls said.



Mbeki said the political parties should cooperate with the IEBC on matters still unresolved to ensure free and fair polls.

