Over 30 people injured when tornados strike Oklahoma

Over 30 people injured when 3 tornados struck Tulsa, a city in northeast of Oklahoma state, according to National Weather Service Monday.



Local news reported that two people were in critical condition as the tornados struck the city Sunday, knocked out power to thousands of customers, heavily damaged businesses and blew debris through the streets.



There is no death report following the storm at this moment.



Local newspaper the Oklahoman quoted St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin as saying that about 30 people were treated at the hospital's trauma center and three were admitted in "non-critical condition."



It is reported that the injuries were caused by the first tornado and there is no report of injury caused by the last two tornados.

