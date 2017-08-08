Inmates take control of part of prison in Arkansas: authorities

Six inmates have taken control of the keys and doors in one area of a maximum security prison in the US state of Arkansas, the state Department of Corrections said on Monday.



Prisons spokesman Solomon Graves told local media the inmates stole the keys during a recreation call at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, Arkansas. Three correctional officers were reportedly in the area where the inmates have control of the doors.



Wendy Kelley, director of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said the officers inside the unit were fine right now.



Bill Sadler, an Arkansas State Police spokesman, said state police have not entered the prison and are to investigate any harm or physical injury that led up to the situation. As of Monday afternoon, he said the Department of Corrections is overseeing the situation inside of the unit.



The Tucker Unit can hold more than 530 inmates and employs nearly 300 workers, according to the Department of Corrections website.

