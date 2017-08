Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2017 shows the equipments on China's research vessel "Kexue" at a port in Shenzhen, south China. The Chinese research vessel "Kexue" left Shenzhen on Monday for its scientific expedition to the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)



China's research vessel "Kexue" is prepared to set off at Chiwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 7, 2017. The Chinese research vessel "Kexue" left Shenzhen on Monday for its scientific expedition to the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)