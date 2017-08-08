Pic story of Shanlian Huzhou Ink Brush Factory in E China

A worker makes ink brushes in Shanlian Huzhou Ink Brush Factory in Shanlian of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2017. The Hu Brush, one of the prestigious writing brush types in traditional Chinese writing and painting art, is the main product of the 50 year old factory that produces an annual amount of 600,000 brushes, reporting an annual output of 8 million yuan from both domestic market and other Asian countries. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker combs a brush on an ink brush in Shanlian Huzhou Ink Brush Factory in Shanlian of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2017. The Hu Brush, one of the prestigious writing brush types in traditional Chinese writing and painting art, is the main product of the 50 year old factory that produces an annual amount of 600,000 brushes, reporting an annual output of 8 million yuan from both domestic market and other Asian countries. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker combs a brush in Shanlian Huzhou Ink Brush Factory in Shanlian of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2017. The Hu Brush, one of the prestigious writing brush types in traditional Chinese writing and painting art, is the main product of the 50 year old factory that produces an annual amount of 600,000 brushes, reporting an annual output of 8 million yuan from both domestic market and other Asian countries. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker makes ink brushes in Shanlian Huzhou Ink Brush Factory in Shanlian of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2017. The Hu Brush, one of the prestigious writing brush types in traditional Chinese writing and painting art, is the main product of the 50 year old factory that produces an annual amount of 600,000 brushes, reporting an annual output of 8 million yuan from both domestic market and other Asian countries. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Workers assemble ink brushes in Shanlian Huzhou Ink Brush Factory in Shanlian of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2017. The Hu Brush, one of the prestigious writing brush types in traditional Chinese writing and painting art, is the main product of the 50 year old factory that produces an annual amount of 600,000 brushes, reporting an annual output of 8 million yuan from both domestic market and other Asian countries. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)