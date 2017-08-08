Partial lunar eclipse seen in Asia, Mideast

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2017 shows the moon over a Catholic church after partial lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2017 shows the moon over a Catholic church after partial lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

A portion of the moon crosses into the earth's shadow during partial lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan, on Aug. 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

A portion of the moon crosses into the earth's shadow during partial lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan, on Aug. 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

Combined photo taken on Aug. 7, 2017 shows the moon in various stages of partial lunar eclipse over the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (Xinhua/Luay Sababa)

The multiple exposure photo taken on Aug. 7, 2017 shows the moon in various stages of partial lunar eclipse over the West Bank city of Bethlehem. (Xinhua/Luay Sababa)