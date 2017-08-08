Netflix acquires comic book company Millarworld

The Internet entertainment platform Netflix announced Monday that it has acquired Millarworld, a well-known comic book publishing powerhouse.



The acquisition was the first ever by Netflix. Together, the two companies will bring Millarworld's portfolio of character franchises to life through films, series and children's shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally.



"We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark (Millar) and his team will continue to create and publish," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.



"I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home," said Mark Millar, who runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy Millar.



Netflix is the leading Internet entertainment platform globally with 104 million members in over 190 countries. It offers over 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films.



In his eight years at Marvel, Millar developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, "Captain America: Civil War," and "Logan (Wolverine)," which collectively grossed over 3 billion US dollars at the global box office.



Since Millarworld was started, the company and its co-creators have created eighteen published character worlds, of which three, "Wanted," "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman," have yielded theatrical films that together have grossed nearly 1 billion dollars at the global box office.

