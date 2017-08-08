Venezuela's ruling party says raid not military uprising

Venezuela's ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) on Monday downplayed a weekend raid on a military base, saying it was a mercenary attack, not a military uprising.



"There was no uprising here. What they wanted to sell the world was that there was a military uprising," the PSUV's vice president, Diosdado Cabello, said.



Speaking at a rally in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in support of the government and a new Constituent Assembly (ANC) to rewrite the Constitution, Cabello said the attack more than anything "has to do with the breakdown of the Venezuelan opposition."



He added "what is sad is that the (opposition) leadership has not condemned these violent events."



Sunday's predawn raid on Paramacay Fort in the northern state of Carabobo targeted the arms arsenal, with several members of the "paramilitary terrorist" group making off with weapons, the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) said.



The attackers, mainly civilians led by at least one deserter, were "mercenaries" paid by the right-wing opposition and its international allies, the United States and Colombia, according to the government.



FANB troops repelled the attack, which left two people dead and another seriously wounded, officials said, adding 10 of the assailants have been arrested.



The opposition said the attackers were motivated by the political and economic crisis affecting the country.



In a statement issued following the raid, the opposition coalition said "the crisis our country is experiencing today in the streets and in homes was manifestly and publicly expressed in the barracks of our national armed forces."

