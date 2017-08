China's exports up 11.2 pct, imports up 14.7 pct in July

China's exports in yuan-denominated terms rose 11.2 percent year on year in July while imports increased 14.7 percent, customs data showed Tuesday.



That led to a monthly trade surplus of 321.2 billion yuan (47.8 billion US dollars), up 1.4 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.