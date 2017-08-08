Shootout between rival families leaves 10 dead in Mexico

At least 10 people have died in a shootout between two families in northwestern Mexico, police in the state of Durango said Monday.



Durango's state security chief Javier Castrellon Garza told journalists that the victims belonged to two families who were "widely known" in the area for their feud.



The shootout took place on Saturday between 10 p.m.(0300 GMT, Sunday) to 11 p.m. (0400 GMT, Sunday) on a sports field of San Jose de Viborillas, in the municipality of Tamazula.



The police learned of the event when three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a nearby hospital and died on the way.



Castrellon said authorities found the bodies of seven other men at the site and have started an investigation.



Four victims came from the Meraz family, namely three brothers and their cousin, while three others came from the Astorga family.



The identification of the other three is ongoing, the local police chief said at a press conference.



"Local residents talk of problems between the two families due to a bloody conflict some years ago, when one of the members of the Astorga family lost his life," he said.

