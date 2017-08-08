Kenyans flock to polling stations to vote for next president

About 19.6 million Kenyans are flocking to more than 40,000 polling stations across the nation to cast ballots for the election of the country's next president on Tuesday.



Eight candidates are vying for the presidency -- incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party, National Super Alliance (NASA)'s Raila Odinga, Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ekuru Aukot of the Thirdway Alliance, Mohammed Abduba Dida of the Alliance for Real Change (ARC), and independent candidates Joseph Nyaga, Michael Wainaina and Japheth Kaluyu.



A tight race is expected between Kenyatta, who is seeking a second term, and Odinga, a political veteran intent on becoming Kenya's fifth president in his fourth attempt at the top job of the nation.



Polling stations open at around 06:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) and close at 5:00 p.m.(1400 GMT), with voting being extended in areas where more time is needed.



Kenyans over 18 years old are eligible to vote, but one must be a registered voter to be allowed to cast a ballot.



About 5.2 million Kenyans will vote for the first time, according to the electoral body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which also stated that more than half of the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35, reflecting the influence of the group on the presidential election.



Results are expected to start trickling in by Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday evening, the country's next president is expected to be known, although the electoral body will have seven days to officially announce the results.

