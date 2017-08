Vietnam's tourism among world's cheapest: media

Vietnam has been ranked among the world's most affordable destinations by news site Business Insider.



The site has recently named Vietnam as a stunning tourist attraction that can be experienced on 20 US dollars a day or less.



Eats are widely available for just 1-2 dollars while hostels start at around 3 dollar per night.



Other countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Lao and China also appeared on the list of budget travel places.