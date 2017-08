8 killed, 17 missing in SW China landslide

Eight people were killed and 17 remain missing after a rain-triggered landslide hit a village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.



The landslide hit Gengdi village in Qiaowo township of Puge county at around 6 a.m. Tuesday. It also injured five people, according to the information office of the prefecture government.



Rescue work is underway.