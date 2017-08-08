Fans express sorrow, admiration for Ukrainian singer Ivan Blues who dies on stage

Shocked and grief-stricken, local fans have been posting emotional messages on social media, as they paid tribute to Ivan Denysenko, a famous Ukrainian blues singer, who died Saturday after barely finishing his last song on stage.



Messages such as "I refuse to believe his death," "there are no words to express my sadness" and "deep sorrow; the unexpected shock" conveyed the feelings of Denysenko's fans over his sudden death.



Denysenko, widely known by his stage name Ivan Blues, died during a concert at the international music festival "August Blues" held in Haapsalu city, Estonia.



Despite the sharp pain in his chest, the musician managed to finish his song before losing consciousness on stage.



The talented 33-year-old singer died of a heart attack. Attempts to resuscitate him failed after rescuers tried to give him a cardiac massage for over 30 minutes.



"He perished the way he lived: making music. His music continues to live on," Olexiy Mochanov, a well-known Ukrainian blogger, said on Facebook.



Denysenko was popular and admired in Ukraine not only for his musical skills, but also, and perhaps more importantly, as a symbol of spiritual strength and courage.



As a hypophysis tumor patient, Denysenko had been suffering from acromegaly for years, which significantly altered his physical appearance, causing an abnormal growth of bones and enlargement of facial features.



Despite his illness, Denysenko chose not to give up and maintained an optimistic, can-do attitude. He worked hard to further his career and achieved success as a musician, artist and actor, gaining many fans among Ukrainian celebrities and politicians.



"He was great and bright in every possible sense -- the formidable-looking dreamer with huge soft hands, whirlpool voice, keen look and the smile of a child. He was always attentive, tender-hearted with some natural nobility and kindness," remembered Mustafa Nayyem, a Ukrainian lawmaker, in a message following Denysenko's death.



More importantly, Denysenko's example has inspired thousands of Ukrainians with physical disorders to perceive their distinctive features not as limitations, but as opportunities.



In his creative works and songs, Denysenko urged people to always follow their dreams, emphasizing that everyone can be gorgeous regardless of their physical appearance.



"We used to judge a book by its cover, but there is no need to be obsessed with the appearance. We used to favor good-looking people, but nobody cares what is inside. But it is very important to understand that the inside is always more significant than the outside," Denysenko said in one of his last interviews.

