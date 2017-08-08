Xiongan New Area sets up company to fund construction

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/8 14:36:04





With registered capital of 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion US dollars), China Xiongan Construction & Investment Group is a state-owned company.



The Hebei provincial government approved its founding in July.



The company will raise fund to build houses and apartments, develop the Baiyangdian water area, and to build transport links, energy infrastructure and public facilities in Xiongan.



China announced plans in April to establish the Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. It covers Hebei's Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin counties.

