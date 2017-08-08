Afghan police foil attempt to traffic children

Police in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province have foiled the attempts of traffickers and recovered six children from abductors' custody, a local official said Tuesday.



"Our police have recovered six children from the custody of traffickers in Zebak district and investigation is underway," Dawlat Mohammad Khawar, governor of Wardoj district told Xinhua.



"The traffickers were attempting to take the innocent children from Wardoj to Chitral district of Pakistan where extremist groups wish to enroll them to medressah (religious school) and brainwash them to become suicide bombers," Khawar asserted.



This is the third time over the past one month that police have recovered children from abductors' custody.



In two previous cases, police in the eastern Ghazni province have recovered more than three dozen children from the custody of traffickers who were attempting to take the children to Pakistan, according to officials.



Some Afghan officials believed that the Taliban and like-minded groups often take Afghan children to Pakistan's religious school for brainwashing to become suicide bombers in Afghanistan, which was rebuffed by Islamabad as groundless.

