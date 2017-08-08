Wanda denies reports of selling projects in Australia

China's Dalian Wanda Group on Tuesday denied earlier media reports suggesting that the company is looking to sell two major development projects in Australia as it faces intensified scrutiny from the Chinese government over its overseas expansion.



Wei Jia, head of Wanda's operation in Sydney, told Caixin that the news reports are complete rumors and that Wanda hasn't talked to anyone in regard to selling the projects.



"Construction for the two projects is currently going very well and sales of residential [properties] are good," Wei added, according to a Caixin report.



The two projects in question are a hotel and apartment project in Circular Quay in Sydney and a hotel project in the Gold Coast. The project in Sydney has an estimated investment of $1.2 billion and the project in the Gold Coast will cost $900 million, according to the company's website.



The Australian Financial Review, citing unnamed sources, reported that Wanda is holding talks in Hong Kong for the sale of the two projects, adding a Hong Kong-based buyer is most likely to take over the two mega projects.



The report published on Monday also noted that Wanda had been under pressure from officials over its overseas expansion and a freeze on bank lending and that it could be "the first of many by mainland companies pulling back from Australia."



In a statement on Tuesday, Wanda Hotel Development Co said the company is not planning on selling the two projects and that they are still underway as planned.