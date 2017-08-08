Tests on China's first homegrown aircraft carrier to begin ahead of schedule

China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier, decorated with red flags and colorful ribbons, prepares to launch from Dalian Port, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province on April 26. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

China has started to test the power system of its first domestically-built aircraft carrier, and is hoping to begin a mooring test next month ahead of schedule, said the general director of the project on Monday.Hu Wenming, the head of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation who has chaired the research and development of the Type 001A carrier, revealed the tests on Monday during an interview with China Central Television's Asia Today."The start of mooring test will signify that the aircraft carrier's engine and electric power supply are capable of functioning properly and independently. And I believe that we can manage to begin the mooring test next month," Hu continued, explaining this will show whether the vessel's equipment is ready for a sea test.A mooring test and a sea test are the final hurdles an aircraft carrier must pass before it comes into active service, according to Hu.The Type 001A, China's second aircraft carrier, was launched in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on April 26.Global Times