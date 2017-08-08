S.Korean president names new military commanders in major reshuffle

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Tuesday named seven new top-ranking military commanders in the first major reshuffle of the military leadership since he took office in early May.
Air Force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, the Air Force chief of staff, was nominated to serve as the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff (JCS).
It marked the first time in 23 years that an officer hailing from the Air Force was named as the top commander of the South Korean military. It was also the second time in history that an Air Force commander was named to lead the JCS.
The nomination was passed through the cabinet meeting earlier in the day. The JCS chief nominee is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing, but not required to be approved by the parliament.
The nomination reflected President Moon's resolve to reform the military leadership, which has been long dominated by the Army generals, analysts said.
Moon named Song Young-moo, the former chief of naval operations, as the first defense minister of his cabinet. He also named chiefs of the army, air and navy.
The Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) computer-assisted simulation exercise, held jointly by South Korea and the United States, would reportedly kick off on Aug. 21.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has denounced the joint war game as a dress rehearsal for the northward invasion.