'Wolf Warrior 2' tops China's all-time box office

Chinese action film "Wolf Warrior 2" has topped China's all-time box office sales as of Monday, surpassing "The Mermaid," a Chinese fantasy comedy.



Released on July 27, the film has raked in more than 3.4 billion yuan (about 505 million US dollars).



Over 423 million yuan was earned by the film on Sunday alone, the second most by a single film on a single day in China, following "The Fate of the Furious" on its second day of screening.



"Wolf Warrior 2" tells the story of a former Chinese Special Forces operative's adventure in Africa's war-torn regions occupied by insurgents and mercenaries.



The total revenue of the film is estimated to reach 5.15 billion yuan, which will exceed the previous all-time box office record of the world's largest film market by more than 1.7 billion yuan, according to Maoyan, a major film database in China.

