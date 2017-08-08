Scenery of Simatai Great Wall

Simatai Great Wall was ranked first on the list of the 'World's Top 25 Scenic Spots' by the Times newspaper in 2012. It's different from other developed Great Wall sections, such as Badaling and Mutianyu, since renovations have only been made on some parts. The original appearance remains preserved to let visitors feel its historic atmosphere. (Photo/CCTV.com)

Simatai Great Wall is located in Miyun district - Beijing. A swimming pool sits beside the mountains in Miyun District. (Photo/CCTV.com)

This section was constructed under supervision of Qi Jiguang, a famous Chinese general in the Ming Dynasty.(1368-1644).It has 34 beacon towers, with 18 of them in the western part and 16 in the east. Presently, only the eastern part from No. 1 Tower to No. 10 Tower has been restored and officially opened. (Photo/CCTV.com)

A beautiful water town built beside the Simatai Great Wall. (Photo/CCTV.com)