Aerobatics show on Aviadarts open day

The Red Eagle, the Sky Wing and the Bayi, three aerobatics teams of the PLA Air Force, perform on the Aviadarts open day, part of the Aviadarts contest of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017, in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province on August 4, 2017. A total of 30 types of Chinese and Russian warplanes put on flight demonstrations last Friday for the nearly then thousand spectators in attendance. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhanli)

