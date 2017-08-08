Multi-type helicopters in flight training exercises

Multi-type helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fly in tactical formation during a flight training exercise on July 31, 2017 aimed to improve the interoperability between air and ground forces and the coordination between helicopters. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Shike)

Multi-type helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fly in tactical formation during a flight training exercise on July 31, 2017 aimed to improve the interoperability between air and ground forces and the coordination between helicopters. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Shike)

An army aviation brigade with the PLA 76th Group Army conduct training of ultra-low altitude penetration and air-landing in strange areas on August 4, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhen)

An army aviation brigade with the PLA 76th Group Army conduct training of ultra-low altitude penetration and air-landing in strange areas on August 4, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhen)