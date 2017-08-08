Cross-border opium trafficking case busted in SW China

Police in Tengchong city in southwest China's Yunnan Province have busted an opium-trafficking case, with two suspects detained, local authorities said Tuesday.



Police received a report that a number of people were attempting to traffic opium to Houqiao township from abroad on July 28.



On the early morning of July 29, police found two suspects driving to a residential building and detained them, confiscating more than 17 kilograms of opium from one suspect's home, the local public security bureau said.



The two suspects are in police custody.



Further investigation is underway.

