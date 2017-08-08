95 percent of white-collar workers unhealthy

The ratio of abnormal physical examinations among Shanghai's white-collar workers has soared from 87.6 percent in 2011 to 95.68 percent in 2016, according to a recent health report.



The report is based on the analysis of almost 500,000 Shanghai white-collars' physical examination results over the past six years. The report shows that weight gain is the top health concern for men, and breast lobules for female workers.



Specifically, in 2016 the most common health problems among Shanghai's white-collars are overweight (35.3 percent), fatty liver infiltration (18.1 percent) and hyper triglyceridemia (15.9 percent). While 15.1 percent of white-collars were overweight in 2011, 35.3 percent were overweight in 2016.





