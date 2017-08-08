Court awards 11m yuan to gold miners after wrongful seizure

Five men were awarded 11 million yuan ($1.64 million) in compensation after a wrongful seizure of 58 kilograms of gold they had legally mined nearly two decades ago, Legal Mirror reported on Monday.



The Tibet Autonomous Region court determined Nagqu prefecture authorities had made the illegal seizure after stopping their vehicle as the men were transporting the gold back in 1999.



A year earlier, the men had struck it rich after partnering on a gold mining claim in Northeast China's Gansu Province.



The group was on their way to sell the gold at a bank in Lhasa when their car was stopped and searched. Prefecture police confiscated both the gold and the vehicle. Two of the men served one year in detention on gold trafficking charges.



The gold was sold by Nagqu prefecture public security bureau to a bank for more than 3.8 million yuan ($570,000) in 1999, which was later handed to the local finance bureau.



