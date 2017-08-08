Dog meat ‘dart hunters’ stand trial

A gang accused of hunting down thousands of dogs using poisoned darts and selling their meat for human consumption stood trial on Monday.



A total 24 people stood accused of illegally selling contaminated dog meat during the court hearing in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, news outlet Legal Daily reported.



The ring had been slaughtering animals since 2014 and had hired workers to butcher the dogs for their meat, fur and organs, the local court heard.



One of the workers told the court he had butchered a total of 2,748 dog carcasses for their meat.



He was paid 8,500 yuan ($1,268) by the group for his services.



The dog meat, which prosecutors said carried toxins harmful to humans, was sold to the public for between 7 and 15 yuan a kilogram.



The defendants were also accused of stealing chickens from local residents and selling the meat.



The court has yet to reach a verdict.



Legal Daily

