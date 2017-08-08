Inner Mongolia celebrates 70th birthday as autonomous region

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows the scenery of Ewenki Autonomous Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Three autonomous banners were established in the areas inhabited by the Oroqen, Ewenki and Daur ethnic groups in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, home to a mix of ethnic minorities. Inner Mongolia, the first province-level autonomous region established in China, celebrated its 70th birthday this year. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Villager Lyu Xiaoyan airs the mushroom in Kunlunshan Village of Oroqen Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows the scenery of Ewenki Autonomous Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on August 16, 2016 shows the scenery of Morin Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

Livestock graze on the grassland in Ewenki Autonomous Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2016 shows the scenery of Morin Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

A herdsman's son plays in front of a Mongolian yurt in Ewenki Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2017 shows the scenery of Oroqen Autonomous Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An innkeeper (C) poses with her sons in a Mongolian yurt in Ewenki Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A crafts shop owner Wu Nan makes handicrafts of birch bark in Alihe Township of Oroqen Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)