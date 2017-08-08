Top political advisor lauds Inner Mongolia achievements on 70th anniversary

China's top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng
Tuesday lauded the achievements of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and expressed his hope that improving ethnic autonomy would bring a better life for people in the region.
Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a grand gathering to celebrate the northern China region's 70th anniversary, while leading a 63-person delegation.
Yu reiterated the importance of adherence to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which he said was the solid core to unite and lead people from all ethnic groups, and firmly sticking to socialism with Chinese characteristics.
Under the leadership of the CPC, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was established on May 1, 1947.
The first session of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, included the system of regional autonomy for ethnic minorities in the constitution in 1954.
Covering an area of 1.18 million square kilometers, Inner Mongolia accounts for about 12 percent of the country's land area. The Mongolian population is 4.6 million, nearly one-fifth of the region's total.