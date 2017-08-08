DPRK urges Japan not to follow US on 72nd anniversary of nuclear bombings

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday, the 72nd anniversary of the US dropping of nuclear bombs on Japan, called on Tokyo not to follow the United States in the latter's confrontation with the DPRK.
"The Japanese people and the whole world clearly remember the horrible disaster that hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives owing to the A-bombs the US dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki," the Korean Central News Agency said in an article.
It also accused Japan of appearing as a "shock brigade and servants for the war of aggression of the US" and "swimming against the trend of times."
"It can never be a good opportunity for Japan to see the situation on the Korean Peninsula
and in Northeast Asia got tense due to the US," it said.
During the final stage of World War II, the United States dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. Japan surrendered to the Allied Forces on August 15, 1945, marking the end of the war.