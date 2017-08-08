Torch relay for 13th Chinese National Games kicks off in Tianjin

The torch relay for the 13th Chinese National Games began on Tuesday in Tianjin's Minyuan Square, and will end at Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium on August 27.



A total of 600 runners from 16 districts take part in the torch relay. The eldest runner is 82 years old, while the youngest is 14.



The torch relay will cover between three and five kilometers in each district and 35 to 40 runners from each district will be set up every 100 meters.



The Tianjin 2017 Organizing Committee said that they chose several historical and scenic paths to showcase the development of Tianjin.



Minyuan Square was built in the 1920s, a decade which witnessed the development of Chinese sports, said Li Kemin, who is the deputy secretary-general of the committee.

