Construction of new high-speed rail starts in NE China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/8 19:37:53
Construction of a new high-speed railway in northeast China's Jilin Province started Tuesday.

The high speed railway, linking Dunhua city and Baihe town in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, is 113.5 kilometers long with a speed of 250 km per hour.

There are many tourist sites along the route, including Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve, a top national tourist attraction.

The railway will play a significant role in helping Jilin Province benefit from China's Belt and Road Initiative and the development of tourism, trade and culture in local ethnic minority areas, local authorities said.

