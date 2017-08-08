Construction of new high-speed rail starts in NE China

Construction of a new high-speed railway in northeast China's Jilin Province started Tuesday.
The high speed railway, linking Dunhua city and Baihe town in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, is 113.5 kilometers long with a speed of 250 km per hour.
There are many tourist sites along the route, including Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve, a top national tourist attraction.
The railway will play a significant role in helping Jilin Province benefit from China's Belt and Road
Initiative and the development of tourism, trade and culture in local ethnic minority areas, local authorities said.