Hundreds of LGBTI members participate in Pride Parade in Nepal

Hundreds of people from LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual) communities from across the country participated in the annual Pride Parade in Kathmandu on Tuesday.



As every year, members of this marginalized community marched on the street with fanfare on the occasion of Gaijatra or cow festival.



Nepalese Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare Asha Koirala inaugurated the event by flying the colorful balloons in Thamel, the major tourist hub in the capital city.



This is the only day when the LGBTI members from across the country come out in the public sphere with their real sexual identities. Sexual minorities from various districts of Nepal were seen marching in colorful attires, make up and vibrant accessories.



The Pride Parade has been initiated by a non-governmental organization Blue Diamond Society to encourage the third gender people to recognize and celebrate their identity.



Manisha Dhakal, Executive Director at Blue Diamond Society, told Xinhua on the spot, "Through this parade, the LGBTI members are being organized and as part of advocacy, we want to show our existence to this society and nation. Our family members, friends and representatives from government are also with us today, which is a positive aspect of this pride parade."



Singing and dancing, the LGBTI members were seen carrying placards and chanting slogans. They raised their voices demanding employment opportunities, harmonious behavior from society and implementation of laws and policies.



"Neither our family nor our society support us. Through this parade, we want to show our strength that we are also capable of doing things even without the support," Aniee Lama, Miss Pink Nepal 2016, told Xinhua amid the rally.



Though the constitution of Nepal that was promulgated in September 2016 has guaranteed explicit laws and protection to the LGBTI community, the members are doubtful over its implementation.



The Supreme Court had directed the Nepal government authorities in 2007 to amend laws to end all the discrimination against LGBTI citizens. As per this, the government has been issuing citizenship and passport for third genders under "Other" category.

