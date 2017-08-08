Morocco to classify archaeological village as historical site

Morocco plans to classify Jbel Irhoud, the village where the world's oldest human species' fossils were discovered, as an international archaeological and historical site, local media reported Tuesday.



"The ministry is working to classify Jbel Irhoud among the national and world historical sites, given its certain archaeological value for the whole humanity," the Moroccan daily Le Matin quoted minister of Culture and Communication Mohamed Laaraj as saying.



In June, a team of international scientists discovered the fossils of Homo sapiens, the world's oldest human species, in the remote village of Jbel Irhoud near the southern city of Youssoufia.



According to Morocco's Institute of Sciences of Archaeology and Heritage, the remains of the Homo sapiens date back to more than 300,000 years ago.



The remains push back human species' origins by 100,000 years, and suggest that humans didn't evolve only in East Africa.

Hailing the discovery of the oldest Homo sapiens in Jbel Irhoud as a "genuine achievement," Laarj said the region may witness more archaeological discoveries that could make an international impact.



Since the 1960s, fossils dating back to the Middle Stone Age have been discovered in Jbel Irhoud.

