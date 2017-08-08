China to promote traditional opera in schools

China's central government has pledged to promote traditional opera in schools.



Primary schools, secondary schools, colleges and universities will give students the opportunity to watch traditional opera free of charge in 2017, according to a guideline jointly issued by the publicity department of the Communist Party of China and the ministries of culture, education and finance.



By 2018, students in all schools and colleges nationwide can watch an opera free of charge every year.



The campaign for traditional opera to reach students will be common in all schools by 2020, according to the guideline.



The guideline also urges schools to strengthen the creation of opera interest groups. It called on the joint effort of the government, education, society and individuals to support the campaign.



The guideline also encourages investment from enterprises, social organizations and individuals.



There are hundreds of forms of local opera in China, with Peking Opera the most famous.



Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera are listed by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.

