CNR maglev technology

CNR Dalian Locomotive & Rolling Stock Co announced Tuesday the launch of a new generation of medium-low speed maglev trains that it co-developed with Southwest Jiaotong University.



The trains completed test runs at 120 kilometers per hour, and the maximum speed will be 160 kilometers per hour.



Compared with current models, the new generation performs better in handling curves and slopes.



CNR Dalian said that when the new trains begin commercial operation, they can provide fast links between suburbs and downtown areas, and help meet transport demand in cities.

