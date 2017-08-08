Lower in luxury spending

Sales of major luxury goods companies on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong fell 2.4 percent year-on-year in the 2015 financial year, a report showed.



According to an industry report released by international auditing and consulting firm Deloitte, the slowing economy resulted in lower spending, and the central government's crackdown on luxury gifts in the corporate sector continued to have an impact.



Nevertheless, demand remained steady among the country's expanding middle-class consumers with their growing disposable incomes.

