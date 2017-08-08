Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/8 22:03:39
1.7m

The China Passenger Car Association said that sales of passenger cars hit 1.7 million in July, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.

9.9%

The Chinese rail system carried 290 million passengers in July, up 9.9 percent year-on-year, the China Railway Corp said.

14.69%

The China Machinery Industry Federation said that the machinery industry achieved profits of 857.6 billion yuan in H1, up 14.69 percent year-on-year.

40b yuan

Anhui Province plans to invest 40 billion yuan to build ports and other transport facilities.

3.4b yuan

Box-office income of Wolf Warrior 2 has climbed to 3.4 billion yuan, a record high for the Chinese box office.

