Figuratively Speaking

1.7m



The China Passenger Car Association said that sales of passenger cars hit 1.7 million in July, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.



9.9%



The Chinese rail system carried 290 million passengers in July, up 9.9 percent year-on-year, the China Railway Corp said.



14.69%



The China Machinery Industry Federation said that the machinery industry achieved profits of 857.6 billion yuan in H1, up 14.69 percent year-on-year.



40b yuan



Anhui Province plans to invest 40 billion yuan to build ports and other transport facilities.



3.4b yuan



Box-office income of Wolf Warrior 2 has climbed to 3.4 billion yuan, a record high for the Chinese box office.

