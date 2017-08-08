Chen eyes gold belt in One Championship

China's Chen Lei (top) in action during the fight against Saiful Merican of Malaysia on Saturday in Macao Photo: Courtesy of One Championship

China's MMA fighter Chen Lei said he wants to win a gold belt in the One Championship but also noted he needs to gradually improve.Dubbed the "Rock Man," Chen finished off Saiful Merican of Malaysia with an armbar after a grueling bantamweight bout in an undercard event of the 12-fight One: Kings and Conquerors in Macao on Saturday."The win means a lot to me. I previously only won matches in the first round," Chen said after the fight. "I hope one day I can win a gold belt, but for now I need to progress step by step."Chen was the only Chinese fighter for the night, but the 28-year-old from Central China's Hunan Province successfully sent the packed Cotai Arena in wild jubilation after the win."I am the only Chinese fighter, I had to spare no efforts to hold him [Merican] off," Chen said, referring to his only plan for the bout.The fight saw Chen, who tried his best to keep his opponent grounded on the mat while weathering his opponent's big punches, got bloodied and had nine stitches on his head after the fight, but his ground skills were also hailed by One Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong as very "slick."On whether it is too late to compete at a major MMA event at the age of 28, Chen said age is not a problem."I don't think I am old," Chen said. "There is a lot to learn in MMA and it's not only based on physical conditioning to win bouts."With the victory, Chen improves his record to 6-0."This is a very early stage of my career in the One Championship," Chen said. "The more I fight, the more I improve. And I hope what I am doing will inspire more people to take up the sport."