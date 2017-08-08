McLeod wins world title

Jamaica's Omar Mcleod clears a hurdle during the final of the men's 110-meter hurdles at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on Monday. Photo: CFP

Jamaica's Omar McLeod added the world 110-meter hurdles title to his Olympic crown in London on Monday.However, world record ­holder Aries Merritt's dream of winning at least a medal two years after a kidney transplant was dashed as the American 2012 Olympic champion finished fifth.McLeod, 23, led from start to finish to take the title in 13.04 seconds from defending champion Sergey Shubenkov with Balazs Baji of Hungary taking a surprise bronze.McLeod provided Jamaica with a much-needed boost after both superstar Usain Bolt and women's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson failed to bring home gold in the 100 meters."I really wanted to come out here and keep the ­Jamaican flag high," said McLeod."Usain Bolt, he's still legendary. This is for you!"This one is special, honestly. There was a lot of pressure coming in but I channeled it positively."It's totally different to last year where we had Usain and Elaine winning, which I used to propel me. I didn't have that this time so I really wanted to come out and shine my own light."McLeod dominated the race leaving the others to fight it out for the minor medals with Merritt in contention until the final hurdle.However, he weakened and Shubenkov, who as a Russian was running as an Authorized Neutral Athlete because of the country's ban over a massive doping scandal, burst through to take second with 2016 ­European silver medalist Baji edging Frenchman Garfield Darien for the third spot on the podium."I'm so frustrated," said Shubenkov. "I struggled over the last few hurdles, but I was leading for the first half so that is the frustration."The Jamaican is just too fast. I'm just happy to be competing at a world championships and get a world ­medal. Last year was a disaster and not just because of the Russian ban [on competing at the Olympic Games], so I'm happy to be back winning a world medal."Merritt said it felt "great to be back in London where I won Olympic gold.""The crowd greeted me very ­warmly. Of course, I am not happy to be in Lane 9 but just being in the stadium is enough for me," he said."I am not even meant to be running, so I'm more happy to be here than not be here. I am back on the world stage, that's the main thing."It's definitely possible for me to medal in the future. Everyone in the hurdling game is hurdling well."Since I broke the world record it's really transformed. There are a lot of new people and new talent, and that's fine. I'm just happy still to be part of it."