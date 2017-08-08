Galatasaray want Turan

Galatasaray are trying to bring out-of-favor Barcelona forward Arda Turan back to the Turkish club, President Dursun Ozbek said Tuesday.
Turan, who made his professional debut for Galatasaray in 2004 and stayed at the club until joining Atletico Madrid in 2011, was an unused substitute in Barcelona's 5-0 friendly win over Chapecoense
on Monday, even though coach Ernesto Valverde made 11 changes.
His exclusion has been reported in the Spanish media as a sign that the Turk does not feature in Valverde's plans for the season and that he is on his way out of Barca.
Turan has scored 15 goals in 55 appearances for Barca but has failed to hold down a first-team place since switching from Atletico in 2015.
Galatasaray are Turkey's most successful club with 20 league titles.