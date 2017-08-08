Leicester sign Thomas

Leicester City have signed forward George Thomas from League Two side Coventry City for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said Tuesday.



The 20-year-old, who has represented Wales at youth level, scored nine goals in 36 appearances for Coventry last season, including the winner in April's EFL Trophy final against Oxford United.



Leicester-born Thomas came through the ranks at Coventry before making his debut as a 16-year-old against Leyton Orient in January 2014.





