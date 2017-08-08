Tallent out of 50km walk

Australian Jared Tallent has been forced out of the men's 50-kilometer walk at the IAAF World Championships in London by a hamstring injury, Athletics Australia said Tuesday.



Tallent was one of Australia's main medal prospects, winning silver at the Championships in 2015 and 2011 and bronze in 2013. He also took the gold in the event at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and silver in Rio last year.



He was due to arrive in London on Thursday, where he said he would cheer on his wife, Claire, who is returning to international competition in the women's 20-kilometer race after taking time off for the birth of their son.





