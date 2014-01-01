Kenyans vote in high-stakes elections

Long lines seen as tensions soar in East Africa’s richest economy

Kenyans were voting Tuesday in elections headlined by a knife-edge battle between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga that has sent tensions soaring in east Africa's richest economy.



From first-time voters to those bent with age, from urbanites to ethnic Samburu warriors, thousands descended upon polling stations long before dawn to cast their ballots.



Voting began relatively smoothly, with delays, technical hiccups and unexpected downpours slowing the process at some of the 41,000 polling stations, but the electoral commission (IEBC) said the situation was being dealt with.



"We shall extend the time of voting for the same amount of hours lost before opening," said IEBC chief Wafula Chebukati.



At one polling station police fired tear gas to calm a crowd angry over delays, but voting quickly resumed.



"We would like to reassure you that our officers have been deployed to resolve technical issues ... and we have been informed that voting is going smoothly," Chebukati said.



The streets of normally traffic-choked Nairobi were deserted as voters flocked to polling booths. In the center the ­country Samburu draped in colorful beads were asked to leave their spears outside the polling station before entering to be identified by fingerprint.



All eyes are on the biometric voter identification and tallying system which failed massively in 2013 and is seen as crucial to a smooth election amid ­opposition accusations of a plot to rig the vote.



Kenyans are no strangers to violent polls, and tensions have soared over fraud claims and the murder of



an ­official in charge of the electronic voting system in the final days of campaigning.



Tuesday's elections are taking place a decade after a shambolic vote - which foreign observers agreed was riddled with irregularities - sparked violence which left more than 1,100 people dead and 600,000 displaced.



More than 150,000 members of the security forces - including wildlife, prison and forestry officers - have been deployed for polling day.



Counting began immediately after voting ends at 5 pm. First results are expected around Wednesday. Officials have a week to release final results.





