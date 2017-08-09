China launches emergency response to Sichuan quake

The China Earthquake Administration has activated level-I emergency response procedures following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday in Jiuzhaigou County in southwest China's Sichuan Province.



Work teams have been sent to the stricken area to carry out emergency operations, the administration said in a statement.



China has a four-level earthquake emergency response system, with level-I being the top.



The epicenter was monitored at 33.2 degrees north, 103.82 degrees east. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km.

