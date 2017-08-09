5 killed as 7.0-magnitude quake hits SW China

Five people were killed after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted a remote area in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday night, local authorities said.More than 60 were injured, including 30 in serious condition.A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Jiuzhaigou county in Southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday evening, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).The epicenter was located 33.2 degrees north latitude and 103.82 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said in a statement.Residents in Chengdu and Northwest China's Shaanxi Province's Weinan confirmed with the Global Times that they felt the quake.A resident surnamed Zheng from Aba county told the Global Times that they were frightened by the quake.Photos posted on Sina Weibo showed that some residents in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, gathered in the streets when the quake struck.Jiuzhaigou county, which is part of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, is known for its beautiful scenery. It is 41 kilometers away from the Jiuzhai Valley national park.Sina Sichuan said on its Weibo account on Tuesday that more than 38,000 people visited the national park on Tuesday.Park officials could not be reached as of press time. A visitor surnamed Zhao who had just left the national park told the Global Times that he lost contact with his friends who were still in Jiuzhaigou.The earthquake knocked out power temporarily in Aba with the local government implementing an emergency plan. The local government is gathering information on possible casualties, China Business Daily reported.The Health and Family Planning Commission of Sichuan Province said Tuesday night that it has organized rescue teams from surrounding regions to Jiuzhaigou county.Global Times