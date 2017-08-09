American Red Cross calls on urgent donation over blood shortage

With nearly 61,000 fewer blood donation than needed, the American Red Cross (ARC) is in urgent need of blood donations, Xinhua learned Tuesday.



In an email to Xinhua, spokeswoman of ARC Christine Welch disclosed that the shortfall so far is the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.



"While thousands have responded to the call to help save lives, there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage," she said, adding that the Red Cross experienced a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments through mid-July, but more donations are needed to meet hospital patients' needs and replenish the blood supply.



The ARC has to overcome chronic blood shortage during summer months every year, because regular donors always delay giving while they take vacation and participate in summer activities.



"In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors," Christine said.



In order to attract more donations, the Red Cross launched some incentive measures, such as those who come out to give blood or platelets through Aug. 31 will be emailed a 5 dollars Gift Card or coupons for restaurants.

