People enjoy "white night" in Houston in south US

Thousands of Houstonians attended the 11th Annual White Linen Night in Houston Heights in south US, a community in northwest-central Houston in the past weekend.



People gathered for live music, art displays, shopping specials, and enjoyed a lively atmosphere.



White tents with local artists lined the blocks of 19th Street with clothing, sculptures, jewelry and home decor. The annual event encourages residents to visit local businesses and vendors in the neighborhood.



"It's just a really good opportunity to show my work to a large crowd of people, and it's a great time. Everybody comes out in good spirits," said David Stein, who specializes in resin paintings.



Trevor Caswell, a football coach at Willowridge High School in Houston, was with several friends at the event. "We're just here to check out some of the new businesses that are opening up and to have a good time out here," he told Xinhua.



White Linen Night in the Heights in Houston started in 2006 at the suggestion of New Orleans native. It was patterned after a similar event in the French Quarter Arts district in New Orleans where residents came out dressed in white linen to see local art.



The event is organized as a way to promote interest and traffic to 19th street so that local businesses could thrive in the hot Houston summer.

