Iran denies alleged supports for Taliban in Afghanistan

Iran dismissed as "bizarre" the allegations by a Saudi diplomat in Kabul about Tehran's alleged links to Taliban militants and armed groups inside Afghanistan, Press TV reported on Tuesday.



Iranian embassy in Kabul said the allegations by Mishari al-Harbi, the Saudi charge d'affaires in Kabul, are "baseless and groundless," according to its statement.



The remarks by the Saudi official were also described as "unprofessional and divisive."



The Islamic republic reiterates in the statement its principal policy in supporting Afghanistan's peace and stability, and said it still believes that the war-ravaged country should turn into a place for constructive interaction among states.



The Saudi diplomat had recently accused Iran of supporting the Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

